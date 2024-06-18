Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in TC Energy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,931,000 after buying an additional 10,654,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in TC Energy by 70.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,000 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,580,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TRP. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TRP stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $41.03.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.30%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.