Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,597,000 after buying an additional 1,933,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,162,000 after acquiring an additional 385,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,947,000 after acquiring an additional 661,996 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.