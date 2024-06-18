Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,597,000 after buying an additional 1,933,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,162,000 after acquiring an additional 385,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,947,000 after acquiring an additional 661,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

