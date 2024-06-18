Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 712 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,727 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,768,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,011.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 252,857 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 238,334 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after acquiring an additional 118,148 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

