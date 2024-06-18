Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $30,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 576,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after buying an additional 406,392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

FFEB stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

