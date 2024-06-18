Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $32,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,885,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 249,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,215 shares of company stock worth $4,484,765 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $270.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $171.30 and a 1-year high of $286.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.57.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.24%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

