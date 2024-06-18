Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth $25,163,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,805,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 291,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 1.9 %

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $8.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

