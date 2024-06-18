Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,298,000 after purchasing an additional 224,658 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,378 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,295 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,388,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,918,000 after purchasing an additional 174,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of TECK opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

