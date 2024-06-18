Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 126,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,042,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

