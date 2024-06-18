Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $366.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.76 and its 200-day moving average is $324.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $368.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

