Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,048,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,365,000 after purchasing an additional 242,554 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1,787.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,049,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 994,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,838,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,059,000 after acquiring an additional 657,177 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

SAND opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.01%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

