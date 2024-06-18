Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
