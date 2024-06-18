DigitalBridge Group’s (DBRG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.96.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

