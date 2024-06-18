discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,030 ($13.09) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

DSCV opened at GBX 683 ($8.68) on Monday. discoverIE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 586 ($7.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 944.68 ($12.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 728.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 730.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £654.66 million, a PE ratio of 3,109.09 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,454.55%.

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

