DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of KSM opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
