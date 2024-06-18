Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,390,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 22,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $43,126.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $158,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVAX opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.00 and a beta of 1.20. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 14.10.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

