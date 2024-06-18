Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Down 5.6% in May

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 334.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 68,464 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 68.7% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 107,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 43,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 148,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DX. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point began coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Dynex Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DX opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $766.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

