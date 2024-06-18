e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $214.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.93.

ELF stock opened at $195.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.84.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

