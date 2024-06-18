e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $250.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $214.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s current price.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $195.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.84. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

