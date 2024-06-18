Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Director A. Leslie Ludwig Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) Director A. Leslie Ludwig bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,335.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,465.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $507.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.