Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 4.0 %
LON RNEW opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.55. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 6 Reasons the S&P 500 Will Keep Rising This Year
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- CAVA’s Per-Restaurant Stock Value Outshines Chipotle’s
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- The Most Shorted Stocks in June: Hold, Short, or Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.