Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 4.0 %

LON RNEW opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.55. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

