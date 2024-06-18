Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average of $117.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price (down from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.