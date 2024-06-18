Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Down 5.6% in May

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 50,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 22.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 113,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 41.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOSE shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of EOSE opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $158.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

