EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 368,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after buying an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 232,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after buying an additional 42,709 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 710.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 87,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 83,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

