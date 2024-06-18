EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,778 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,689 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

