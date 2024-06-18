EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

