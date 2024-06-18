EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

