EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $969,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 104,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $331,000.

VGK opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

