EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

ESGU stock opened at $119.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.44. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $119.79.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

