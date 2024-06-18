EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $149.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $158.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.95.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

