EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $682,000 Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

