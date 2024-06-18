EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $849,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

