EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $918,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $232.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.34 and its 200 day moving average is $199.89. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $241.88. The stock has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,349 shares of company stock worth $11,118,356. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

