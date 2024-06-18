EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,373,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 93,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 52,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,293,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FREL stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $936.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $27.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

