EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

