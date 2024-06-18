EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $753,000 in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2024

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $90.84. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.22.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

