EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,713 shares of company stock valued at $112,547,513. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday stock opened at $212.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.76. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

