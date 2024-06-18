EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

