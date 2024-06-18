Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Exchange Income Stock Performance
Exchange Income stock opened at C$43.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$42.05 and a 12-month high of C$54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of C$601.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$602.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
