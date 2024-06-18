Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$43.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$42.05 and a 12-month high of C$54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of C$601.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$602.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.94.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

