Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

