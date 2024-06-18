Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.10% of Exponent worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Exponent by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Exponent by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $657,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,444,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $152,757.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at $170,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $4,066,495. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.68. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPO. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

