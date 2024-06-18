Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Paul A. Uhlman Sells 994 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE FHI opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,518,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 673,496 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,470,000 after purchasing an additional 562,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 183.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 801,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 518,715 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $12,474,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

