First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Update

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on FNWB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Northwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 million, a PE ratio of -96.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. Research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Dana D. Behar bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,403.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

