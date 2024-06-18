Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Holdings Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Freshworks alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRSH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,919,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,303,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freshworks by 511.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,369 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Freshworks by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after purchasing an additional 963,426 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRSH. Barclays reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Freshworks Price Performance

FRSH opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $89,555.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,485.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $210,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,880 shares of company stock valued at $456,665. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.