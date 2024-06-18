Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Lifted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 853.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,593 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $17,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,193,000 after acquiring an additional 95,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after buying an additional 143,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $442.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.10.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

