Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,557,600 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 6,955,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.4 days.

Shares of GNNSF opened at C$1.05 on Tuesday. Genscript Biotech has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.97.

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in the United States of America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products; Biologics Development Services; Industrial Synthetic Biology Products; and Cell Therapy.

