Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,557,600 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 6,955,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.4 days.
Genscript Biotech Price Performance
Shares of GNNSF opened at C$1.05 on Tuesday. Genscript Biotech has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.97.
About Genscript Biotech
