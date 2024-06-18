Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $1,739,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,890,000 after purchasing an additional 147,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.56 and a 200-day moving average of $146.27. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

