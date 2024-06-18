Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,948 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.83% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $18,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CLOU opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.55 million, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

