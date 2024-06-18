Golden Road Advisors LLC Invests $723,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,924 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,452 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $7,232,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,366 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 12,303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,828,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $448.37 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $450.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.19 and its 200 day moving average is $405.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

