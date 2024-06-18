Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.14% of OneMain worth $67,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth $40,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

