Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 451,136 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of Summit Materials worth $62,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Summit Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Summit Materials by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,163,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after buying an additional 87,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 175,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

SUM opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also

